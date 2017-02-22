UPDATE: Remaining boil water advisories in Madison Co. lifted

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kirksville Water Association and Madison County Utilities have lifted a boil water advisory in Madison County.

Richmond Utility customers had their boil water lifted Monday evening.

There are now no active boil water advisories in Madison County.

___

2/20/17 7:57 p.m.

Boil water advisory lifted for Richmond Utility customers

A boil water advisory was lifted Monday evening for all Richmond Utility customers, which includes the campus of Eastern Kentucky University.

The advisory is still in effect, as of this writing, for all Madison County Utilities and Kirksville Water Association customers.

Affected customers should boil all water to be used for cooking and drinking for at least three minutes until further notice.

The advisory was issued following a water main break.