Traffic Update: Outer loop of New Circle Road at Harrodsburg Reopens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A section of the outer loop of New Circle Road at Harrodsburg Road in Lexington reopened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after a semi blocked the road for five hours, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say a semi driver, hauling 47,000 pounds of plywood on a flatbed trailer, stopped suddenly to avoid an accident, the load shifted forward and some of the wood crashed into the cab, causing extensive damage.

Police say the semi driver wasn’t hurt.

That stretch of New Circle Road was closed or partially closed for 5-hours while the semi was unloaded and the scene cleared, according to police.

