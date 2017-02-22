“Top Hawk” Cessna lands in Frankfort; to be used in EKU aviation program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new custom-branded aircraft has landed in central Kentucky.

The “Top Hawk” Cessna arrived at Capital City Airport in Frankfort Wednesday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting with Govenor Matt Bevin.

The aircraft will be on display in Frankfort during Eastern Kentucky University’s “Aviation Days.”

“Christmas came early,” says EKU flight instructor Joe Marthaler. “We got our Christmas present as the arrival of, at least the acknowledgement that we were going to be part of, 1 of 5 universities in the entire United States that would partake in the Top Hawk program.”

The aircraft will arrive at EKU tomorrow evening where it will remain for at least year to help with flight training, recruiting efforts and promotional activities .

EKU is home to the only university-based aviation program in Kentucky.