Statewide tornado drill scheduled for Feb. 28

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Just ahead of Severe Weather Awareness Week, running from march 1st through the 7th, a statewide tornado drill will be held on Tuesday, February 28.

Beginning at 10:07 a.m. EST (9:07 a.m. CST,) a tornado warning test message will be sent.  The test message will emphasize this is only a test of the alert system.

During the drill, outdoor warning sirens may sound across Kentucky communities, weather alert radios will activate, and television, radio, and mobile devices will broadcast the alert.

The drill is intended to give the public an opportunity to practice tornado safety measures.  During the test alert, all Kentuckians, businesses, hospitals, nursing homes, educators and government agencies are encouraged to practice their tornado safety drill and update their emergency plan.

