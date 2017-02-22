KSP: Owen Co. shooting suspect “armed and dangerous”

OWENTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are continuing their search for a man they say is responsible for a non-fatal shooting in Owen County back on February 18th.

Troopers say Derrick Mays Thomas is considered armed and dangerous, after allegedly shooting 54-year-old James Neal in the hand and leg during an argument in an Owenton home.

Thomas is also a suspect in the shooting of Amber Neal in the arm during the same altercation.

State Police say Thomas is believed to be in the company of his girlfriend, Elizabeth Neal, and their 1 and 3-year-old daughters.

Troopers say Thomas may be traveling in a blue/silver 2003 2-door Hyundai Accent with Kentucky registration plate 651-LFE or a gray 2003 4-door Mitsubishi Galant with Kentucky registration plate 124-VET. Thomas has ties to Clark, Montgomery, and Menifee Counties and is wanted for assault.

Anyone with information about Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at (502) 532-6363.

