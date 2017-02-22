School districts continue to close due to illness

(WTVQ) – School districts across Kentucky continue to cancel classes due to illness.

Here is the latest list on the ABC 36 SnoWatch list (as of 4:45 p.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2017):

-Bracken County: Closed Rest of Week

-Jackson County: Closed Rest of Week

-Martin County: Closed Rest of Week (NTI Thursday)

-Christian Traditional in Mount Sterling: Closed Rest of Week

-Corbin Independent Schools: Closed Rest of Week (Redhound Days 7/8)

-Williamsburg Independent: Closed Rest of Week (NTI Thursday)

For an up-to-date list of closings, delays and cancellations, click on the SnoWatch banner on our home page at www.wtvq.com or click on the weather tab on the home page and click on SnoWatch at the bottom of the drop-down menu.