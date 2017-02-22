Pertussis case confirmed at Veterans Park Elementary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is alerting parents to a confirmed case of pertussis, or whooping cough, at Veterans Park Elementary.

That brings the number of confirmed cases of pertussis in Lexington to 11, with the other cases being at Clays Mill Elementary School.

The health department is recommending preventive antibiotics for high-risk students who were exposed to pertussis. This includes students with a chronic illness or weakened immune system and those who live in households with the following: a family member with a chronic illness or weakened immune system, a baby or a pregnant woman.

Any school-age children with symptoms of pertussis should stay home from school and visit their health care provider for evaluation, even if they have previously been vaccinated. If found to have probable or confirmed pertussis, they should remain out of school until completion of their antibiotics. For more information about pertussis, call 859-231-9791.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory illness spread by coughing and sneezing. It affects people of all ages but can be most serious in infants and those with chronic diseases. The health department continues to work with Fayette County Public Schools to make parents at all schools aware of the threat of pertussis.