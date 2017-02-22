Patchy fog possible tonight, and warm for Thursday

Overview: Above average temperatures continue for Thursday and Friday, with record high temperatures likely for Friday. There is a chance for a few stray rain showers on Thursday, with a better chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday night, as a cold front moves across the region. Colder temperatures return for the weekend, with the chance for a little rain to snow mix on Saturday.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog will be possible, with a low temperature of 56 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers will be possible on Thursday, with a high temperature of 72 degrees. An isolated, stray rain shower will be possible during the day.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies continue, with an overnight low temperature of 58 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures continue, with the chance for late day rain showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon high temperatures will be around 78 degrees, which would beat the current record high of 71°, set in 1944. Gusty winds of 30 mph, out of the south to southwest will develop through the day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A cold front will move across Kentucky Friday night, with rain showers and thunderstorms likely. A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds the biggest threat. Cooler air returns to the region, with overnight low temperatures around 46 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and lingering rain showers will be possible, with a high temperature of 49 degrees. Temperatures will fall into the 30s Saturday afternoon, with the chance for a little snow mixing in with light rain. Breezy conditions will continue, making for a raw day to be outside.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 32 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a high temperature of 47 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a little wintry mix will be possible Sunday night, with a low temperature of 28 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will be possible for Monday, with a high temperature of 53 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for Monday night, with a low temperature of 37 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers continue, with a high temperature of 58 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers