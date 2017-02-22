Man arrested after running away from Lexington car wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a man is behind bars after crashing his car into two other vehicles and running off Wednesday morning.

Officers say the wreck happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Delmont Drive.

Police say they were able to track down 32-year-old Christopher Lovings at his home, where he reportedly gave himself up and was arrested.

According to officers, Lovings also had several warrants out for his arrest.

No one was injured in the crash.

He now faces additional charges of wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and leaving the scene of an accident.