LPD: Suspect in store robbery arrested, may be tied to second robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are trying to determine if one arrest will solve two robbery cases in Lexington.

On Tuesday around 5 p.m. the Metro PCS store on North Limestone was robbed by a man wearing a bandanna around his face.

Court documents say the suspect showed a knife and demanded cash.

An employee gave up the money and then the suspect ran off.

Investigators say a short time later, police spotted Gary Doyle, Jr., who they say matched the suspect description.

They say he had an outstanding warrant so he was arrested.

After police interviewed him, he was charged with robbery.

They say they are not sure if he was behind the robbery of the Metro PCS on east New Circle Road on Monday night.

Police say a man with a gun and his face covered made off with some cash.