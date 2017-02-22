Kentucky Utilities Rebate Program

Cliff Feltham stops by the studio to tell Katie Solove about Kentucky Utilities’ Home Energy Rebates Program that helps offset the cost of energy efficient upgrades to the home.

According to ENERGY STAR®, up to 70 percent of your home’s energy usage may be attributed to heating, cooling and appliances. If you’re considering plans to make upgrades in these areas, rebates with the Home Energy Rebate Program range from $50 to $750, which can make the cost of specific appliance and product upgrades more affordable. Since it began in 2011, the Home Energy Rebates program has awarded more than $13,000,000 in rebates to residential customers across our service territories.

Rebates offered by KU’s Home Energy Rebates Program apply to specific Energy Star® certified appliances. When shopping, look for refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, clothes washers and heat pump water heaters with the Energy Star® logo. HVAC systems are also eligible for rebates of anywhere from $100 to 750, depending on the unit’s Seasonal Energy Efficiency Rating (SEER). The higher the seer the larger the rebate.

KU customers can find the full list of eligible appliances and products along with their corresponding rebates at lge-ku.com/rebate. Be sure to check the list for items you plan to purchase or have recently purchased.