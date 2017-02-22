Kentucky ark attraction adding biblical truth exhibit

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , ,

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s massive biblical attraction the Ark Encounter is opening a new exhibit that promotes the message of the Bible.

The 510-foot wooden ark modeled after the biblical story of Noah opened in July. Since then, it has drawn large crowds to Grant County in northern Kentucky.

The new exhibit is called “Why The Bible Is True.” A release from the Ark Encounter says the new exhibit is composed of 11 scenes on the bow end of the ark.

The group that built the ark, Answers in Genesis, promotes a literal interpretation of the Bible’s Old Testament and has attracted controversy with an assertion that the earth is about 6,000 years old.

A ribbon cutting for the new display will be Friday at the Ark Encounter.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UK escapes Missouri 72-62
Read More»
voting ballot box button vote voter
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Sec’y Grimes: Nearly 60% turnout in Kentucky for presidential election
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UK Football season ticket, parking info released
Read More»
﻿
More News»