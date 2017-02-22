HS hoops highlights & scores (2-21-17)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen breaks down a trio of boys district tournament games in the video.

Check out highlights from LCA’s 68-64 win over PLD in the 43rd; Scott County’s victory over Bryan Station in the 42nd and West Jess tops East Jess in the 46th.

See scores from across the state below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

1st District

Hickman Co. 51, Fulton City 29

2nd District

Paducah Tilghman 71, St. Mary 43

4th District

Calloway Co. 41, Murray 31

5th District

Livingston Central 50, Crittenden Co. 45

Lyon Co. 57, Trigg Co. 51

6th District

Webster Co. 46, Union Co. 26

7th District

Dawson Springs 71, Hopkins Co. Central 62

Madisonville-North Hopkins 74, Caldwell Co. 57

8th District

Christian Co. 87, University Heights 73

Hopkinsville 93, Fort Campbell 50

9th District

Daviess Co. 63, Apollo 60, OT

11th District

Hancock Co. 65, Frederick Fraize 56

Meade Co. 63, Breckinridge Co. 56

12th District

Butler Co. 71, Grayson Co. 67

Edmonson Co. 64, Whitesville Trinity 51

13th District

Russellville 84, Todd Co. Central 59

14th District

Bowling Green 83, Warren East 35

15th District

Barren Co. 65, Glasgow 39

Monroe Co. 59, Allen Co.-Scottsville 47

16th District

Russell Co. 55, Cumberland Co. 52

17th District

Elizabethtown 70, Fort Knox 52

18th District

LaRue Co. 78, Hart Co. 49

19th District

Washington Co. 73, Thomas Nelson 48

21st District

Semifinal

Lou. Valley 69, Lou. Holy Cross 53

26th District

Lou. Male 63, Lou. Collegiate 52

Lou. St. Xavier 92, Lou. Brown 47

28th District

Lou. Ballard 80, Lou. Ky. Country Day 47

Lou. Christian Academy 57, Lou. Eastern 44

29th District

Oldham Co. 82, Trimble Co. 49

30th District

Collins 49, Shelby Co. 46

32nd District

Walton-Verona 56, Simon Kenton 53

38th District

Robertson County 54, Nicholas Co. 46

39th District

Bracken Co. 68, St. Patrick 53

40th District

Paris 75, Bourbon Co. 46

41st District

Franklin Co. 74, Western Hills 62

42nd District

Scott Co. 78, Lex. Bryan Station 54

43rd District

Lex. Christian 68, Lex. Paul Dunbar 64

44th District

Madison Central 69, Model 47

45th District

Lincoln Co. 60, Garrard Co. 44

46th District

Mercer Co. 77, Burgin 35

West Jessamine 69, East Jessamine 56

47th District

Pulaski Co. 72, Somerset 56

49th District

North Laurel 86, Red Bird 45

50th District

Corbin 65, Whitley Co. 59

51st District

Knox Central 68, Barbourville 47

52nd District

Harlan Co. 62, Middlesboro 44

53rd District

Letcher County Central 66, Cordia 57

54th District

Perry Co. Central 60, Leslie Co. 33

55th District

Breathitt Co. 79, Riverside Christian 37

Wolfe Co. 74, Jackson City 53

56th District

Estill Co. 52, Owsley Co. 39

Powell Co. 100, Lee Co. 61

57th District

Johnson Central 77, Paintsville 61

58th District

South Floyd 79, Prestonsburg 76, 2OT

61st District

Rowan Co. 62, Menifee Co. 48

62nd District

West Carter 74, Morgan Co. 63

63rd District

Russell 70, Lewis Co. 64

64th District

Ashland Blazer 49, Fairview 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1st District

Fulton Co. 48, Fulton City 36

2nd District

Paducah Tilghman 55, St. Mary 48

3rd District

Championship

Graves Co. 64, Ballard Memorial 32

4th District

Marshall Co. 50, Calloway Co. 39

13th District

Russellville 55, Logan Co. 47

14th District

Semifinal

South Warren 61, Warren Central 34

16th District

Metcalfe Co. 61, Cumberland Co. 52

18th District

Green Co. 75, Caverna 29

19th District

Bethlehem 57, Washington Co. 42

20th District

Adair Co. 57, Campbellsville 56, 3OT

Marion Co. 59, Taylor Co. 40

21st District

Semifinals

Lou. Holy Cross 58, Lou. Valley 31

23rd District

Lou. Moore 53, Bullitt Central 28

North Bullitt 79, Lou. Southern 36

24th District

Lou. Mercy 98, Lou. Fern Creek 74

Semifinal

Bullitt East 72, Lou. Jeffersontown 23

25th District

Semifinal

Lou. Central 54, Lou. Presentation 41

Lou. DuPont Manual 74, Lou. Shawnee 44

27th District

Lou. Sacred Heart 80, Lou. Seneca 9

Lou. Waggener 47, Lou. Atherton 38

29th District

Trimble Co. 50, North Oldham 28

30th District

Anderson Co. 49, Shelby Co. 26

31st District

Carroll Co. 42, Gallatin Co. 39

Semifinal

Owen Co. 61, Eminence 41

33rd District

Conner 62, Ryle 56

Cooper 69, Boone Co. 54

34th District

Dixie Heights 55, St. Henry 44

Semifinal

Lloyd Memorial 48, Ludlow 42

36th District

Highlands 70, Newport 34

Newport Central Catholic 71, Dayton 49

37th District

Campbell Co. 46, Bishop Brossart 29

Semifinals

Scott 58, Calvary Christian 10

38th District

Nicholas Co. 56, Robertson County 20

39th District

Bracken Co. 57, St. Patrick 26

41st District

Franklin Co. 75, Frankfort 22

42nd District

Scott Co. 86, Lex. Sayre 53

43rd District

Lex. Lafayette 52, Lexington Catholic 35

44th District

Madison Central 72, Model 39

45th District

Semifinal

Boyle Co. 67, Danville 56

49th District

Semifinals

Clay Co. 64, Oneida Baptist 27

50th District

Whitley Co. 52, Corbin 41

53rd District

Letcher County Central 44, Jenkins 34

58th District

Betsy Layne 47, Prestonsburg 43

59th District

Pikeville 77, East Ridge 59

Shelby Valley 75, Piarist 21

63rd District

Lewis Co. 39, Greenup Co. 36

