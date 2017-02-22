HS hoops highlights & scores (2-21-17)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen breaks down a trio of boys district tournament games in the video.

Check out highlights from LCA’s 68-64 win over PLD in the 43rd; Scott County’s victory over Bryan Station in the 42nd and West Jess tops East Jess in the 46th.

See scores from across the state below.

BOYS BASKETBALL
1st District
Hickman Co. 51, Fulton City 29

2nd District
Paducah Tilghman 71, St. Mary 43

4th District
Calloway Co. 41, Murray 31

5th District
Livingston Central 50, Crittenden Co. 45

Lyon Co. 57, Trigg Co. 51

6th District
Webster Co. 46, Union Co. 26

7th District
Dawson Springs 71, Hopkins Co. Central 62

Madisonville-North Hopkins 74, Caldwell Co. 57

8th District
Christian Co. 87, University Heights 73

Hopkinsville 93, Fort Campbell 50

9th District
Daviess Co. 63, Apollo 60, OT

11th District
Hancock Co. 65, Frederick Fraize 56

Meade Co. 63, Breckinridge Co. 56

12th District
Butler Co. 71, Grayson Co. 67

Edmonson Co. 64, Whitesville Trinity 51

13th District
Russellville 84, Todd Co. Central 59

14th District
Bowling Green 83, Warren East 35

15th District
Barren Co. 65, Glasgow 39

Monroe Co. 59, Allen Co.-Scottsville 47

16th District
Russell Co. 55, Cumberland Co. 52

17th District
Elizabethtown 70, Fort Knox 52

18th District
LaRue Co. 78, Hart Co. 49

19th District
Washington Co. 73, Thomas Nelson 48

21st District
Semifinal
Lou. Valley 69, Lou. Holy Cross 53

26th District
Lou. Male 63, Lou. Collegiate 52

Lou. St. Xavier 92, Lou. Brown 47

28th District
Lou. Ballard 80, Lou. Ky. Country Day 47

Lou. Christian Academy 57, Lou. Eastern 44

29th District
Oldham Co. 82, Trimble Co. 49

30th District
Collins 49, Shelby Co. 46

32nd District
Walton-Verona 56, Simon Kenton 53

38th District
Robertson County 54, Nicholas Co. 46

39th District
Bracken Co. 68, St. Patrick 53

40th District
Paris 75, Bourbon Co. 46

41st District
Franklin Co. 74, Western Hills 62

42nd District
Scott Co. 78, Lex. Bryan Station 54

43rd District
Lex. Christian 68, Lex. Paul Dunbar 64

44th District
Madison Central 69, Model 47

45th District
Lincoln Co. 60, Garrard Co. 44

46th District
Mercer Co. 77, Burgin 35

West Jessamine 69, East Jessamine 56

47th District
Pulaski Co. 72, Somerset 56

49th District
North Laurel 86, Red Bird 45

50th District
Corbin 65, Whitley Co. 59

51st District
Knox Central 68, Barbourville 47

52nd District
Harlan Co. 62, Middlesboro 44

53rd District
Letcher County Central 66, Cordia 57

54th District
Perry Co. Central 60, Leslie Co. 33

55th District
Breathitt Co. 79, Riverside Christian 37

Wolfe Co. 74, Jackson City 53

56th District
Estill Co. 52, Owsley Co. 39

Powell Co. 100, Lee Co. 61

57th District
Johnson Central 77, Paintsville 61

58th District
South Floyd 79, Prestonsburg 76, 2OT

61st District
Rowan Co. 62, Menifee Co. 48

62nd District
West Carter 74, Morgan Co. 63

63rd District
Russell 70, Lewis Co. 64

64th District
Ashland Blazer 49, Fairview 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL
1st District
Fulton Co. 48, Fulton City 36

2nd District
Paducah Tilghman 55, St. Mary 48

3rd District
Championship
Graves Co. 64, Ballard Memorial 32

4th District
Marshall Co. 50, Calloway Co. 39

13th District
Russellville 55, Logan Co. 47

14th District
Semifinal
South Warren 61, Warren Central 34

16th District
Metcalfe Co. 61, Cumberland Co. 52

18th District
Green Co. 75, Caverna 29

19th District
Bethlehem 57, Washington Co. 42

20th District
Adair Co. 57, Campbellsville 56, 3OT

Marion Co. 59, Taylor Co. 40

21st District
Semifinals
Lou. Holy Cross 58, Lou. Valley 31

23rd District
Lou. Moore 53, Bullitt Central 28

North Bullitt 79, Lou. Southern 36

24th District
Lou. Mercy 98, Lou. Fern Creek 74

Semifinal
Bullitt East 72, Lou. Jeffersontown 23

25th District
Semifinal
Lou. Central 54, Lou. Presentation 41

Lou. DuPont Manual 74, Lou. Shawnee 44

27th District
Lou. Sacred Heart 80, Lou. Seneca 9

Lou. Waggener 47, Lou. Atherton 38

29th District
Trimble Co. 50, North Oldham 28

30th District
Anderson Co. 49, Shelby Co. 26

31st District
Carroll Co. 42, Gallatin Co. 39

Semifinal
Owen Co. 61, Eminence 41

33rd District
Conner 62, Ryle 56

Cooper 69, Boone Co. 54

34th District
Dixie Heights 55, St. Henry 44

Semifinal
Lloyd Memorial 48, Ludlow 42

36th District
Highlands 70, Newport 34

Newport Central Catholic 71, Dayton 49

37th District
Campbell Co. 46, Bishop Brossart 29

Semifinals
Scott 58, Calvary Christian 10

38th District
Nicholas Co. 56, Robertson County 20

39th District
Bracken Co. 57, St. Patrick 26

41st District
Franklin Co. 75, Frankfort 22

42nd District
Scott Co. 86, Lex. Sayre 53

43rd District
Lex. Lafayette 52, Lexington Catholic 35

44th District
Madison Central 72, Model 39

45th District
Semifinal
Boyle Co. 67, Danville 56

49th District
Semifinals
Clay Co. 64, Oneida Baptist 27

50th District
Whitley Co. 52, Corbin 41

53rd District
Letcher County Central 44, Jenkins 34

58th District
Betsy Layne 47, Prestonsburg 43

59th District
Pikeville 77, East Ridge 59

Shelby Valley 75, Piarist 21

63rd District
Lewis Co. 39, Greenup Co. 36

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

