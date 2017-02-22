HS hoops highlights & scores (2-21-17)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen breaks down a trio of boys district tournament games in the video.
Check out highlights from LCA’s 68-64 win over PLD in the 43rd; Scott County’s victory over Bryan Station in the 42nd and West Jess tops East Jess in the 46th.
See scores from across the state below.
BOYS BASKETBALL
1st District
Hickman Co. 51, Fulton City 29
2nd District
Paducah Tilghman 71, St. Mary 43
4th District
Calloway Co. 41, Murray 31
5th District
Livingston Central 50, Crittenden Co. 45
Lyon Co. 57, Trigg Co. 51
6th District
Webster Co. 46, Union Co. 26
7th District
Dawson Springs 71, Hopkins Co. Central 62
Madisonville-North Hopkins 74, Caldwell Co. 57
8th District
Christian Co. 87, University Heights 73
Hopkinsville 93, Fort Campbell 50
9th District
Daviess Co. 63, Apollo 60, OT
11th District
Hancock Co. 65, Frederick Fraize 56
Meade Co. 63, Breckinridge Co. 56
12th District
Butler Co. 71, Grayson Co. 67
Edmonson Co. 64, Whitesville Trinity 51
13th District
Russellville 84, Todd Co. Central 59
14th District
Bowling Green 83, Warren East 35
15th District
Barren Co. 65, Glasgow 39
Monroe Co. 59, Allen Co.-Scottsville 47
16th District
Russell Co. 55, Cumberland Co. 52
17th District
Elizabethtown 70, Fort Knox 52
18th District
LaRue Co. 78, Hart Co. 49
19th District
Washington Co. 73, Thomas Nelson 48
21st District
Semifinal
Lou. Valley 69, Lou. Holy Cross 53
26th District
Lou. Male 63, Lou. Collegiate 52
Lou. St. Xavier 92, Lou. Brown 47
28th District
Lou. Ballard 80, Lou. Ky. Country Day 47
Lou. Christian Academy 57, Lou. Eastern 44
29th District
Oldham Co. 82, Trimble Co. 49
30th District
Collins 49, Shelby Co. 46
32nd District
Walton-Verona 56, Simon Kenton 53
38th District
Robertson County 54, Nicholas Co. 46
39th District
Bracken Co. 68, St. Patrick 53
40th District
Paris 75, Bourbon Co. 46
41st District
Franklin Co. 74, Western Hills 62
42nd District
Scott Co. 78, Lex. Bryan Station 54
43rd District
Lex. Christian 68, Lex. Paul Dunbar 64
44th District
Madison Central 69, Model 47
45th District
Lincoln Co. 60, Garrard Co. 44
46th District
Mercer Co. 77, Burgin 35
West Jessamine 69, East Jessamine 56
47th District
Pulaski Co. 72, Somerset 56
49th District
North Laurel 86, Red Bird 45
50th District
Corbin 65, Whitley Co. 59
51st District
Knox Central 68, Barbourville 47
52nd District
Harlan Co. 62, Middlesboro 44
53rd District
Letcher County Central 66, Cordia 57
54th District
Perry Co. Central 60, Leslie Co. 33
55th District
Breathitt Co. 79, Riverside Christian 37
Wolfe Co. 74, Jackson City 53
56th District
Estill Co. 52, Owsley Co. 39
Powell Co. 100, Lee Co. 61
57th District
Johnson Central 77, Paintsville 61
58th District
South Floyd 79, Prestonsburg 76, 2OT
61st District
Rowan Co. 62, Menifee Co. 48
62nd District
West Carter 74, Morgan Co. 63
63rd District
Russell 70, Lewis Co. 64
64th District
Ashland Blazer 49, Fairview 48
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1st District
Fulton Co. 48, Fulton City 36
2nd District
Paducah Tilghman 55, St. Mary 48
3rd District
Championship
Graves Co. 64, Ballard Memorial 32
4th District
Marshall Co. 50, Calloway Co. 39
13th District
Russellville 55, Logan Co. 47
14th District
Semifinal
South Warren 61, Warren Central 34
16th District
Metcalfe Co. 61, Cumberland Co. 52
18th District
Green Co. 75, Caverna 29
19th District
Bethlehem 57, Washington Co. 42
20th District
Adair Co. 57, Campbellsville 56, 3OT
Marion Co. 59, Taylor Co. 40
21st District
Semifinals
Lou. Holy Cross 58, Lou. Valley 31
23rd District
Lou. Moore 53, Bullitt Central 28
North Bullitt 79, Lou. Southern 36
24th District
Lou. Mercy 98, Lou. Fern Creek 74
Semifinal
Bullitt East 72, Lou. Jeffersontown 23
25th District
Semifinal
Lou. Central 54, Lou. Presentation 41
Lou. DuPont Manual 74, Lou. Shawnee 44
27th District
Lou. Sacred Heart 80, Lou. Seneca 9
Lou. Waggener 47, Lou. Atherton 38
29th District
Trimble Co. 50, North Oldham 28
30th District
Anderson Co. 49, Shelby Co. 26
31st District
Carroll Co. 42, Gallatin Co. 39
Semifinal
Owen Co. 61, Eminence 41
33rd District
Conner 62, Ryle 56
Cooper 69, Boone Co. 54
34th District
Dixie Heights 55, St. Henry 44
Semifinal
Lloyd Memorial 48, Ludlow 42
36th District
Highlands 70, Newport 34
Newport Central Catholic 71, Dayton 49
37th District
Campbell Co. 46, Bishop Brossart 29
Semifinals
Scott 58, Calvary Christian 10
38th District
Nicholas Co. 56, Robertson County 20
39th District
Bracken Co. 57, St. Patrick 26
41st District
Franklin Co. 75, Frankfort 22
42nd District
Scott Co. 86, Lex. Sayre 53
43rd District
Lex. Lafayette 52, Lexington Catholic 35
44th District
Madison Central 72, Model 39
45th District
Semifinal
Boyle Co. 67, Danville 56
49th District
Semifinals
Clay Co. 64, Oneida Baptist 27
50th District
Whitley Co. 52, Corbin 41
53rd District
Letcher County Central 44, Jenkins 34
58th District
Betsy Layne 47, Prestonsburg 43
59th District
Pikeville 77, East Ridge 59
Shelby Valley 75, Piarist 21
63rd District
Lewis Co. 39, Greenup Co. 36
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)