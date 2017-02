GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man in security camera images in the investigation of fraudulent use of a credit card.

The police department posted the pictures on its Facebook page.

The post from the department asks anyone with information to contact Officer Joe Dotson at 502-863-7826 extension 845.

Information can also be left on Facebook messenger or anonymous tips can be left on the department’s MyPD app.