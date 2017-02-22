Georgetown community mourns hit and run victim

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)- Tuesday night friends and family mourned a Georgetown man’s death while one of the men accused of killing him appeared in court.

A judge set a $10,000 bond for Taylor Putty, the 18-year-old accused in the hit and run crash that killed Donald Savage early Monday morning. Putty is now out of jail. The Sheriff’s Office says Savage was trying to flag down a truck when the truck hit him. A 17-year-old is also accused. His name and picture are unavailable, since he is a juvenile.

Savage’s widow organized a vigil Tuesday night. A big crowd gathered in the Westwoods Community where 46-year-old Donald Savage lived, and tragically died.

Savage’s family and neighbors lit candles together and prayed. His family remembers him as a funny man who cared 100% about family. The Scott County Sheriff says Savage was trying to stop a truck driving past his home on Sabin Drive when the truck’s driver hit him and drove off. Neighbors say they have also tried to stop cars before because they often see them speeding through the neighborhood and sitting in the cul-de-sac.

“That’s why he was there. He was trying to protect us and he would do it a hundred times over and if Don could’ve died anyway besides that, besides what she said, he would’ve wanted to die in my arms and that’s what he did and that’s not right, but that’s what he did,” Kathy Savage said.

Savage’s wife says she is unhappy the two teenage suspects will be allowed back into school, the same one her daughter attends.

Neighbors hope their homeowner’s association will try to do something about the unwanted traffic so no one else gets hurt.