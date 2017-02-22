Family of hit and run victim want suspect taken out of school

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- The teenager accused of killing a Georgetown man during a hit and run on Monday is now back at school in Scott County and that has the victim’s family outraged.

18-year-old Taylor Putty was back in class at Scott County High School Wednesday after being accused in the hit and run crash that killed 46-year-old Donald Savage and that has the Savage family worried since their own daughter also goes to that high school.

“I don’t see how in any light that that would be okay to anybody,” said Storm Savage, son of Donald Savage.

The family of Donald Savage who was killed in a hit and run accident early Monday Morning say the two teenage suspects involved should not be allowed back in school.

“You send your children to school with the expectation that everything will be okay and there is an expectation that they’re going to be safe and I know that people are innocent until proven guilty but the fact of the matter is it happened,” said Kathy Savage, Donald Savage’s wife.

Taylor Putty and the other unidentified teen are accused of hitting and killing Savage with their truck as he was trying to get them to stop outside him home on Sabin Drive.

“Praying for the family, the Savage family. It’s just heartbreaking all the way around and I just pray justice is done,” said Cheryl Pope, who worked with Savage.

After paying a $10,000 bond, Putty was back in class on Wednesday at the same school Savage’s 17-year-old daughter attends.

“There’s social media texts and hashtags and all this stuff that is not something that my 17-year-old daughter should have to be exposed to,” said Kathy Savage.

Other parents have also reached out to ABC 36 News voicing their concern for the safety of their children at Scott County High School, saying the teen suspects should keep up with classwork from home.