Early rain showers & cloudy skies Wednesday

Rain showers and fog to start your Wednesday morning, temperatures are mild in the 50’s. Showers start to come to an end by mid to late morning, skies will stay overcast with highs in the middle to upper 60’s. Skies are mostly cloudy and temps stay mild in the mid 50’s. Cloudy conditions linger Thursday with a few spotty rain showers, temps will be near 70 degrees. Friday will be partly cloudy and very warm, stronger thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Temps cool for the weekend, highs will be more seasonal in the 40’s to low 50’s.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke