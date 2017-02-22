E-Commerce zones provide safe area for completing online deals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – New “E-Commerce Safe Zones” have been created in front of the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The safe zones provide an area for individuals to complete online transactions in person in a secure place.

Not only are the parking spots in close proximity to law enforcement, they are also monitored by video surveillance.

The Sheriff cautions the public to be safe when making purchases online from sites like Craigslist. He offers the following tips to further protect yourself and your family when making deals online: