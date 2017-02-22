E-Commerce zones provide safe area for completing online deals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – New “E-Commerce Safe Zones” have been created in front of the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office.
The safe zones provide an area for individuals to complete online transactions in person in a secure place.
Not only are the parking spots in close proximity to law enforcement, they are also monitored by video surveillance.
The Sheriff cautions the public to be safe when making purchases online from sites like Craigslist. He offers the following tips to further protect yourself and your family when making deals online:
- Never post information which can lead back to your residence, like your street address or home telephone number.
- Ask as many questions as you can before going to buy the product. If the seller can’t answer your questions, there is a good chance that they do not actually have the product and could be setting you up.
- Criminals often offer to sell/buy expensive items. Use extreme caution when making these deals.
- Pay for and request payments in cash. Using a check gives your personal information. Fake money orders or cashier’s checks will be cashed by the bank and you will be held responsible.
- Protect yourself from possible scams by not selling to a buyer who is not interested in seeing the product first, or who is not a local resident. Do not send money back or forward to another person until a check clears. This could take a couple of days.
- Remove any geotags from images before posting. This information could lead criminals to your home by reading the EXIF metadata.
- NEVER wire funds such as using Western Union. This is almost always a scam.
- Don’t buy from sellers who only list an email address: This is a HUGE RED FLAG. If they don’t list their phone number, the seller usually has something to hide.
- Don’t go alone. You should always have someone with you who can watch your back.
- Bring a cell phone in case of an emergency.
- Leave any expensive clothing and accessories at home. Bring clothes you can run in and/or fight in if need be.
- If you do go alone, tell a family member or friend where and when you will be meeting for the exchange.
- Show up early: If you ARE meeting in a public location, and not a police agency, show up early and scope out the area. Watch for the seller, and make sure everything looks legitimate. If you have even the slightest concern that something seems out of place, trust your instincts and leave.
- Never go to a second location. If you arrive at the predetermined meeting place and the seller asks to go to another place, this should raise some serious red flags. There is no reason for a seller to ask you to go somewhere else.
- Many Craigslist scams are pretty easy to spot. If the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is. You are better off passing it up.