Dylann Roof stopped at 2nd AME church after shooting

Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof stopped at another AME church on the night of the shooting massacre, ABC News affiliate WCIV reported Tuesday, citing newly released court documents.

After the attack on June 17, 2015 that left 9 black worshipers dead, Roof left Emanuel AME Church and traveled west to the Branch AME Church, according to WCIV, which cited GPS data that was not presented in court during his trial.

Roof, an avowed white supremacist, told FBI officials that he was too tired after the attack at the Emanuel AME church to continue shooting, according to the WCIV report.

Branch AME, located about 30 minutes away from Emanuel, also holds a Bible study class on Wednesday night, the WCIV report said.

Defense attorneys argued previously that there was no evidence to suggest that he planned to carry out a second church attack.

Roof, 22, was sentenced to death last month in a federal trial for the 2015 massacre in Charleston, South Carolina.