Katie Solove sits down with Dr. Bart McFarland to talk about same-day crowns, and how they can be made in the office with one appointment.

Patients don’t have to worry about messy, gaggy impressions thanks to new, CEREC — Chairside Economical Restoration of Esthetic Ceramics, or CEramic REConstruction — technology.

To learn more, go to parissedationdentist.com, or call (859) 987-4775.