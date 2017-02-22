Steve and Mike Southerland, from Brothers’ BBQ & Brewing Co., come by the studio to show off some of their fall-off-the-bone smoked meats to Meterologist Eric Burke.

Brothers’ BBQ & Brewing Co. celebrates three things in life: BBQ, cold beer and live music! Customers can enjoy live shows every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Also, don’t miss Trivia Night on Mondays at 7:00 p.m. but get to the restaurant early – tables fill up fast!

Brothers’ BBQ & Brewing Co. is located at 464 4th Street in Danville.

Their operating hours are Monday-Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., and Friday-Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

For more information, follow them on Facebook, or call them at (859) 236-3600.