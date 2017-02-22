Update: Harassment charges against Bourbon Co. teacher dropped

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Bourbon County Circuit clerk says four counts of harassment against a Bourbon County Middle School teacher were dropped today in court.

Richard Massie appeared in court Wednesday afternoon for what was scheduled as a preliminary hearing, but instead all parties involved in the case agreed to drop the charges.

Massie’s charges were dropped “with prejudice,” meaning that if additional evidence were found, he could face those same charges a second time.

Massie was facing the charges for allegedly engaging in physical contact with a female student in a way that was “unwanted… annoying, and alarming to the student.”

Massie is a former UK football player, who walked on as a wide receiver in 1979 and played through 1983. Coming out of college, he played professionally in the Canadian Football League. He eventually signed as a free-agent with the Denver Broncos and played two seasons in 1987 and 1988.

8/25/16 3:36 p.m.

Bourbon Co. Middle School teacher facing harassment charges

A teacher in Bourbon Co. is facing four counts of harassment for allegedly engaging in physical contact with a female student in a way that was “unwanted… annoying, and alarming to the student.”

A summons accuses 56-year-old Richard Massie of several instances of inappropriate contact between September of 2015 and March of 2016, alleging that throughout the school year, he would kiss the student on the forehead prior to morning assemblies. Other alleged instances of physical contact include him touching the students lower back and upper buttocks, caressing the girl down the side of her body near her breasts. At one point, a witness says they saw Massie with the student in his classroom, rubbing her legs from the knees to the upper thigh area.

According to the summons, Massie admitted to most of the allegations, but claims he was only providing religious and emotional support.

The summons was served to Massie on August 8th.

The Bourbon Co. Schools Superintendent has issued a statement in regards to the allegations, withholding comment pending litigation, but assuring parents, “No student would ever be placed in an unsafe environment.” The superintendent would not say if Massie is still working as a teacher at the school, but did confirm that he remains an employee.

Stay tuned to this story and ABC 36 News for additional details as they become available.