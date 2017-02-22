Bill would set guidelines for removing college board members

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A state Senate committee has approved a bill that clarifies when and how the governor can remove board members for public colleges and universities.

Senate Bill 107 would allow the governor to replace board members if the board is out of balance racially or politically. The governor first must try to resolve the issue by letting terms expire and appointing new members. But if that would take more than one year, the governor could replace other board members on a “last in first out” basis.

The bill would also let the governor remove members for cause, including incompetence and malfeasance. First, the Council on Postsecondary Education would investigate and make a recommendation. The governor would not have to follow that recommendation, but the council’s advice would be public record.

