Bill seeks exemptions to new abortion laws

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Legislation filed by Senator Denise Harper Angel, D-Louisville, seeks to provide exemptions to new state abortion laws.

Senate Bill 245 would provide exemptions in cases of rape, incest, medical emergency or medical necessity to two abortion bills that were passed and signed into law during the first week of the 2017 Legislative Session.

“House Bill 2 and Senate Bill 5 were rushed through the legislative process. I felt that there needed to be more discussion to avoid unforeseen consequences,” Harper Angel said. “We already know these bills did not take into account victims of rape and incest nor women whose lives may be in danger, which needs to be addressed. My bill would accommodate these exclusions.”