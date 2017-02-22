Bevin pays property taxes, penalties on Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and his wife, Glenna, have paid their property taxes and nearly $2,000 in penalties for paying the bill late.

WDRB-TV (http://bit.ly/2kNQaol ) reports Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Financial Officer Terri Geraghty said the payment totaling $11,080.03 was mailed in and was processed on Tuesday.

The Bevins’ Louisville home, which has an assessed value of nearly $700,000, had an original tax bill of $9,157 due Dec. 31.

The governor’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request from the station for comment.

During his campaign for governor, Democrats unearthed records showing Bevin was late paying his personal and business property taxes 30 times over a period of several years. At the time, Bevin acknowledged he was late paying his taxes but noted he had always paid them in full.