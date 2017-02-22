Arrest warrant issued in connection to December Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators say they have obtained an arrest warrant on an assault charge for 33-year-old Jeffery C. Morris in connection to a December shooting.

Lexington police say on Tuesday, December 27, they were called to Jazzy G’s Bar & Grill on Old Georgetown Street, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

After investigating, officers say they determined Morris shot the victim during an altercation.

Now, police are asking anyone with information on Morris’ whereabouts to call them at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.