$403M jackpot 10th largest in Powerball history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tonight’s Powerball drawing, up to an estimated $403 million with a cash option estimated at $243.9 million, is the 10th largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

As the jackpot increases, new or irregular players tend to pick up a ticket, without knowing that there are nine ways to win money playing Powerball.  Kentucky Lottery is reminding everyone that just because you didn’t win the jackpot, you could still walk away with cash if players have the following number combinations:

  • Match 5 + Powerball = $403 Million Jackpot
  • Match 5 + No Match = $1,000,000
  • Match 4 + Powerball = $10,000
  • Match 4 + No Match = $100
  • Match 3 + Powerball = $100
  • Match 3 + No Match = $7
  • Match 2 + Powerball = $7
  • Match 1 + Powerball = $4
  • No Match + Powerball = $4

Ticket’s for Wednesday evening’s drawing are $2 dollars each.  ABC 36 will announce the winning numbers at the end of our News at 11 broadcast.

