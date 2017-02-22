2 dead, 2 injured in eastern Kentucky house fire

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) – Officials say two women have died and two adults were injured in an early morning house fire in eastern Kentucky.

Ashland Fire Capt. Carl Stambaugh told The Independent (http://bit.ly/2mbVGy6) that the blaze was reported about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday by a neighbor who was awakened by his barking dog. Stambaugh said the neighbor went over to knock on a door and try to get people out while his wife called 9-1-1.

Stambaugh said fire crews arrived to find flames coming out the door and the windows. He said the neighbor “absolutely saved lives.”

The injured were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia. One person escaped unharmed.

Stambaugh said firefighters did not find any smoke detectors in the home.

