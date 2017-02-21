Woman arrested for resisting arrest and fighting officers in courtroom

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is arrested for resisting arrest and fighting officers.

According to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Shannon Fox Hamblin, 42, of Rockholds, was in Whitley County Circuit Court on Monday, February 20 for a bond hearing. They say after her bond was revoked for absconding probation supervision and for a drug test result indicating the presence of methamphetamine, the judge determined Hamblin was in contempt of court and ordered her to jail. The Sheriff’s Office claims she became very upset, saying she would not go to jail, and that she was extremely combative and challenged officers to shoot her before she’d go back to jail. They say she had to be physically taken by three officers out of the courtroom and could be heard shouting while escorted to a holding area even after the courtroom door was closed.

In the holding area, Hamblin continued to resist and had to be taken to the ground to be handcuffed, according to authorities. They say she continued to resist, kicking one of the officers and causing injury. Due to her combativeness, Williamsburg Police were requested to assist in her transport to jail.

Authorities report she resisted efforts to place her into the cruiser and then requested medical evaluation. Hamblin was transported to Baptist Health Corbin, where two officers stayed with her until she was discharged and brought to the Whitley Co. Detention Center.

Hamblin was arrested for Contempt of Court and charged with Second-Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, Second-Degree Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication.