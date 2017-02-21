Vigil to be held for Georgetown hit-and-run victim.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The widow of 49-year-old Donald Savage, killed in a hit-and-run on Sabin Drive in Georgetown early Monday morning, is holding a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening.

In a Facebook post, Kathy Savage said the vigil will begin around 9:30 p.m. at her home, near the back of the Westwoods neighborhood on Sabin Drive.

Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton says two young men, 18-year-old Taylor Putty, a 17-year-old whose name won’t be released have been charged in the incident.

Hampton also says the vehicle which struck Donald Savage has been located and is now considered evidence.