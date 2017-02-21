Video shows Harrison Ford flying over plane before missed landing

In images that could pass as the climax of a Hollywood blockbuster — with an A-list actor featured in the starring role — a small yellow plane, that sources say was piloted by Harrison Ford, darts over a jetliner and lands on an airport taxiway, instead of its intended runway.

That’s the scene from video acquired by ABC News Tuesday from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. Last Monday, sources say Ford was flying the plane that flew over American Airlines flight 1546 at the international airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane’s pilot was cleared by air traffic controllers to land on runway 20L and correctly repeated the clearance but then landed on a taxiway adjacent to the runway. On its descent, the single-engine Aviat Husky passed over the American Airlines Boeing 737 which was waiting just short of the runway.

No one was hurt in the incident, of which the National Transportation Safety Board says it is still gathering information.

Ford, 74, a licensed private pilot, was previously hurt in a 2015 accident when the World War II-era plane he was flying crashed on a golf course near Santa Monica, California. In that incident, Ford reported engine trouble just after takeoff, according to an NTSB investigator, and then allegedly came up short of the runway.

