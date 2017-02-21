VIDEO: 1 arrested after confrontation in parking lot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to Lexington Police — a Richmond woman has been arrested for shoplifting at the Kohl’s Department store in Lexington.

Court documents say Helen Lucas, 44, was caught putting merchandise in her purse by security and it was also captured by surveillance cameras.

Investigators say security followed Lucas into the parking lot to confront her, but the employee was threatened with a knife by a man who accompanied Lucas.

Lexington Police obtained cell phone video of the altercation.

The video shows the employee dodging the male suspect after he swung the knife in his direction.

Witnesses told police they saw the man and Lucas leave the parking lot in a red passenger car.

Lexington Police say they were able to positively identify Lucas with the help of Richmond Police.

Lucas is charged with first degree robbery and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.