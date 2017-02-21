Trump signals expansion of deportations, says no unauthorized immigrant group exempt

The Department of Homeland Security released two memos this morning about immigration enforcement, including the hiring of more than 15,000 new employees.

These memos offer the clearest picture yet of how a more aggressive approach to illegal immigration will be carried out.

When it comes to deportations, the DHS will continue to prioritize criminal aliens who pose a public safety risk, the memos said. But DHS employees will still enforce the law as it pertains to unauthorized immigrants who are encountered in the normal course of enforcement actions.

For instance, an unauthorized immigrant who has a DUI or similar offense is subject to removal under the law, and with these memos, such cases will likely result in removal.

Officials emphasized that they do not want to instill a sense of panic in immigrant communities but want to enforce laws passed by Congress.

Immigrant advocates will find plenty of reasons to be concerned with these memos. For Donald Trump supporters, the actions outlined in these memos are a big step forward on one of his key campaign promises.

The memos said the DHS “no longer will exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement” — calling President Obama’s approach of prioritization a “failure.”

“Department personnel may initiate enforcement actions against removable aliens encountered during the performance of their duties,” the memos stated.

The memos call for broad enlistment of local law enforcement to help detain and remove unauthorized individuals.

Detention of unauthorized immigrants, on a mass scale, is a stated goal — a clear break from past practice of releasing nonviolent detainees while they await an immigration hearing.

“Detention … is the most efficient means by which to enforce the immigration laws at our borders,” the memos read.

The plans stated in the memos are causing concern for immigrants’ rights and civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union.

“These memos confirm that the Trump administration is willing to trample on due process, human decency, the well-being of our communities and even protections for vulnerable children in pursuit of a hyperaggressive mass deportation policy,” Omar Jadwat, the director of the ACLU’s immigrants’ rights project, said in a statement.

The memos address Trump’s planned construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, stating that the administration has all the authority it needs to get started and that the DHS will “immediately begin planning, design, construction and maintenance of a wall, including the attendant lighting, technology (including sensors), as well as patrol and access roads, along the land border with Mexico.”

On a call with reporters this morning, DHS officials emphasized that the memos have no impact on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and the memos make no mention of using any National Guard troops for enforcement.

DHS Secretary John Kelly has directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hire 10,000 officers and agents and Customs and Border Patrol to hire 5,000 additional border patrol agents and 500 air and marine agents and officers.

The hiring of 5,000 new border patrol agents was something that Trump touted during the presidential campaign as part of his plan to fight illegal immigration.

Additionally, the memos order the establishment of an office for victims of immigration crime, though few details have been revealed.