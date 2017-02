LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC,) says that lane closures on the outer loop ramps off and on New Circle Road at Richmond Road will continue to be in effect until 3:00 p.m.

The left lanes are being closed for brush and tree removal.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays in the area, and are asked to use extra caution while driving through the work zone, or find alternate routes.