UPDATE: Arrest made in Richmond stabbing that left man in critical condition

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Richmond say they have arrested a man on assault charges following a stabbing on Turpin Drive late last week.

Officers say 27-year-old Glendon Eversole admitted he stabbed the victim on Thursday evening, February 16.

The victim, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck and chest, was taken to University of Kentucky Hospital in critical condition, but is now expected to be released soon.

No word on why Eversole stabbed the man, nor what led investigators to him.

___

2/17/17 1:04 p.m.

Richmond PD: Man hospitalized after stabbing on Turpin Road

Richmond Police say they are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of Turpin Drive around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday.

A release from the police department says they were called to baptist Health Richmond about a man who had been stabbed in the neck. The victim was immediately transferred to University of Kentucky hospital, where he arrived in in critical condition, according to officers.

Investigators say the victim was stabbed at least four times – twice in the neck and twice in the chest. The victim will reportedly be under heavy sedation for at least two days.

No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at (859) 623-1162.