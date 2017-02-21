Rain showers return overnight into Wednesday

Overview: Above average temperatures continue this week, with near record high temperatures possible at times. There is a chance for a few scattered rain showers throughout the work week. Chilly, more seasonable temperatures return by the weekend.

TONIGHT: Rain showers will develop through tonight, becoming widespread overnight into early Wednesday morning. Mild low temperatures (for this time of the year) will continue, with a low of 53 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers continue for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 66 degrees, and mostly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few rain showers will be possible, with a low temperature of 54 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers will be possible on Thursday, with a high temperature of 72 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies continue, with an overnight low temperature of 58 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures continue, with the chance for late day rain showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon high temperatures will be around 76 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A cold front will move across Kentucky Friday night, with rain showers and thunderstorms likely. A few thunderstorms could be strong, with gusty winds the biggest threat. Cooler air returns to the region, with overnight low temperatures around 47 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and lingering rain showers will be possible, with a high temperature of 50 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 32 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a high temperature of 47 degrees. A few rain showers will be possible.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a little wintry mix will be possible Sunday night, with a low temperature of 34 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be possible for Monday, with a high temperature of 54 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for Monday night, with a low temperature of 45 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers continue, with a high temperature of 65 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers