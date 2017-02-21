Railroad bridge closed until further notice in Scott County

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The railroad bridge on Fields Lane in Scott County is closed until further notice, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The state says a District 7 routine bridge inspection showed that deterioration was evident in load carrying members.

The bridge was built in 1917. It’s a 92′ three span steel girder bridge that carries Fields Lane over the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

The bridge is 1.25 miles east of US 25.

Motorists should use South Rays Fork to US 25 as an alternate route.

Fields Lane is a county route.

The bridge is owned by the Norfolk Southern Railroad.