London PD: Man arrested after giving alcohol, having sex with minor

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in London say a man is behind bars, accused of giving alcohol to two minors, and having sex with one of them.

Officers say they received a call on Saturday about a truck driver at the Baymont Inn with an intoxicated minor. When they got to the hotel, police say they say a semi-truck parked behind the building and a young girl was seen sitting next to it drinking alcohol.

When they went to speak with the girl, she attempted to enter a room at the Inn, at which time, officers say the door opened, revealing another young girl in the bedroom, along with 23-year-old Joshua Wagers.

Police say as they further investigated, they determined that Wagers had picked up the two girls, 13 and 15-years-old and taken them to the Shell Truck Stop on W. KY-80, where he had a semi waiting, with alcohol inside. Wagers then reportedly gave the girls alcohol and took them to the inn.

Officers say the 15-year-old told them that she had sex with Wagers earlier in the week, and then again, prior to the arrival of the police. According to the arrest report, the 15-year-old told them that Wagers “talked her into it.”

Wagers was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor for an illegal sex act, two counts of rape, and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor. He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

The two teens were released to their parents. The 15-year-old victim was transported to Saint Joseph London KentuckyOne Health’s Emergency Room for a sexual assault kit to be completed.