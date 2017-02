Looking for a fun way to keep fit? Try Capoeira, a Brazilian martial art form, combining self-defense, acrobatics, dance, music and song. Steven “Biko” and Regina “Pega Pega” Harris, of the Brazilian martial arts group Grupo Balança Capoeira Lexington tell us about the history of the art and how you can get in on the fun!

To learn more visit their Facebook or give them a call at (859) 420-0880.

Grupo Balança Capoeira Lexington is located at Premier Dance Studios 845 Lane Allen Rd in Lexington.