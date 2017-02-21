Franklin County Sheriff: Burglars strike same home in less than 24 hours

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Franklin County’s sheriff is investigating after he says a home on Cardwell Lane was burglarized twice in less than 24 hours.

Sheriff Pat Melton says it happened Friday evening and Saturday morning. The homeowner tells us the recently renovated home is primarily used for storage right now. He says someone kicked in the back door and rummaged through the home, taking things worth more in sentiment than money.

Melton says many of the items were furniture and had belonged to the homeowner’s late mother.

“We want to do everything we can to help bring their mother’s items back home.”

Melton says he could use your help in tracking down suspects and the furniture. If you know anything you’re asked to contact investigators and there are a number of ways you can do so. To contact the detective in charge, call 502.875.8740 Ext.2114. You can also Text-A-Tip to 502.320.3306 or call the sheriff’s office directly at 502.875.8740.