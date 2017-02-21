Frankel: Cocktails & Casino Night – Lexington Hearing & Speech Center

Marcey Ansley, with the Lexington Hearing & Speech Center (LHSC,) comes to the studio with Frankel Event Chair, Tiffany Pickett, to tell Doug High about their upcoming “Frankel: Cocktails & Casino Night.” happening on Friday, March 3rd.

The largest fundraiser of the year for LHSC, attendees will enjoy casino games, live and silent auctions, and fantastic hors d’oeuvres and cocktails.

With the support of Jimmy and Edie Frankel, LHSC began as the Lexington Deaf Oral School over 50 years ago on Ashland Avenue. LHSC has continued the mission of teaching children with hearing, speech, and language impairments to listen and talk by providing them with high quality educational, therapeutic, and family support services. This special event pays tribute to LHSC’s founders and is a reminder of what individuals can and will accomplish with a sound beginning.

The festivities run from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at The Carrick House, located at 312 N. Limestone in Lexington.

For more information, head to lhscky.org, or call (859) 268-4545.