FCSO asks for public’s help finding burglar

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the person or people behind a home break-in over the weekend.
Investigators say it happened sometime between 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2017, and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 18, in the 2000 block of Cardwell Lane.
The Sheriff’s Office says once inside the home, various items were stolen, including a marble-topped coffee table with matching end tables.
Investigators say the thief or thieves may have been driving a pickup truck loaded with furniture.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 502-875-8740.