FCSO asks for public’s help finding burglar

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the person or people behind a home break-in over the weekend.

Investigators say it happened sometime between 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2017, and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 18, in the 2000 block of Cardwell Lane.

The Sheriff’s Office says once inside the home, various items were stolen, including a marble-topped coffee table with matching end tables.

Investigators say the thief or thieves may have been driving a pickup truck loaded with furniture.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 502-875-8740.