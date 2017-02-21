“Expanding Fields” – Lexington Art League

Mark Mozingo, and Cat Wentworth, with the Lexington Art League, stop by to tell Katie Solove about the Fourth Friday opening of the “Expanding Fields” exhibit, happening February 24th from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Loudoun House.

Wentworth, who curated the exhibit, says it lends a fresh perspective to essential architectural elements and highlights its ability to crossover successfully into the art world. “Expanding Fields” aims not only to construct a new context for these elements, but also to highlight their influence in intricate and colorful pieces of all mediums that can be enjoyed by the art and architectural community alike.

“This exhibition places many architects from the central Kentucky area in conversation with others working nationally and internationally. They are working with media ranging from collage to computer code in order to confront, on a smaller scale, some of the same questions we all face as inhabitants of the contemporary built environment. Viewers will be able to interact with some of the works directly, whether by inhabiting an inflatable structure or by sending text messages to an installation.” Said, Wentworth.

The Fourth Friday exhibition will feature music by Joseph Porter Clark of Acoustic Division and catering by Sweet Lily’s. There will be a special reception with comments allowing guests to inquire about and discuss the exhibition with the curator herself. Fourth Friday is presented in partnership with generous support from Woodford Reserve and Original Makers Club.

Admission is free to all LAL members and is $5 for non-members. As always, students with valid college ID get in free. The Loudoun House is located at 209 Castlewood Drive in Lexington.

For more information, visit www.lexingtonartleague.com, or call (859) 254-7024.