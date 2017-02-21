Cyclist killed in Bell County after Tuesday morning collision

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say one person is dead after being hit multiple times while riding a bike on U.S. 25 E near Pineville.

Officers say it happened at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Investigators say 35-year-old Danny Bullock, of Middlesboro, was headed south when he was hit by a 1999 Ford 150. According to officers, Bullock was riding in the middle of the slow lane, and his bike was not equipped with a headlight, taillight, or reflectors.

Troopers say Bullock was hit multiple times before being pulled out of the roadway, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bell County Deputy Coroner.

No other injuries were reported.