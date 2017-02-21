Crowds protest McConnell at appearance in Anderson County

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A scheduled appearance by Mitch McConnell at the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday drew hundreds of people protesting the Senate Majority Leader.

Organizers say the multi-group rally, which includes members of Indivisible Bluegrass, Indivisible in Kentucky, Together We Will, and the Democratic Party, was arranged to address frustrations among group members over a perceived avoidance by McConnell to engage in direct conversation with community members who disagree with Trump administration policies.

They say organizing public rallies like this are a way of opening a dialogue with McConnell.

Sen. McConnell is scheduled to deliver remarks to the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce at noon.

After his comments, McConnell will face another protest, in the form of a truck with an electronic billboard decrying repeal of the Affordable Care Act. The mobile billboard is one of many following lawmakers who support the repeal around their home states.

In Kentucky, the billboard will display personal messages from residents in Nicholasville and Lexington who do now want the ACA repealed.

Ultra Violet Action, the national women’s advocacy group commissioning the billboard trucks, says the truck will follow McConnell from Lawrenceburg, to Jeffersontown on Wednesday, and onto Covington on Thursday.

