City to launch audit of Louisville jail over inmate releases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The city is launching a review to determine how often inmates are improperly released from Louisville Metro Corrections.

News outlets report Louisville’s chief audit executive May Porter sent a letter Monday to jail director Mark Bolton saying her office wants to look at inmates released between January 2016 and this month to see if there’s been “erroneous release activity” and what financial impact that may have had on the city.

Councilman David James requested the audit following a Metro Council committee hearing last week in which Bolton was asked why an inmate was held for five months after his sentence was up.

Recently, two former inmates filed a federal lawsuit saying they were unlawfully detained.

Metro Corrections spokesman Steve Durham says the department “looks forward to working with the Auditor.”

Photo Courtesy: WHAS