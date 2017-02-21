UPDATE: Cause of Charismatic death released

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)- Preakness, Kentucky Derby, and 1999 Horse of the Year winner Charismatic has died.

The announcement came Sunday evening from Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Center.

The 20-year-old stallion just came to Old Friends from Japan in December.

A necropsy performed at UK Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory revealed that Charismatic suffered a fracture of his pelvis that resulted in fatal bleeding. The veterinarians performing the necropsy say that they are unsure what factors led to the fracture, but say it is an uncommon occurrence, and usually foreseeable.

Old Friends President Michael Blowen said in a press release everyone at the farm is inconsolable. He went on to say Charismatic was a tough horse that deserved a longer retirement.