Brown-Forman hires whisky maker for Scotch whisky segment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Brown-Forman Corp. has hired a whisky maker for its single malt Scotch whisky business that the Kentucky-based company acquired last year.

It says Rachel Barrie begins her new job on March 1. Her duties include overseeing The GlenDronach, BenRiach and Glenglassaugh distilleries.

She will succeed Billy Walker, but the company says Walker will continue to support the distilleries and share his expertise during the transition.

For the past five years, Barrie served as master blender of Morrison Bowmore Distillers. Before that, she worked with the Glenmorangie Company for 16 years.

When Brown-Forman purchased the single malt Scotch whisky brands last year, CEO Paul Varga said it allowed the company’s re-entry into one of the spirits industry’s “most exciting and consistent growth segments.”

Its flagship brand is Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.