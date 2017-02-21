Bourbon & BBQ – Paws 4 the Cause – Willie’s Locally Known

Rémy Simpson, with Paws 4 the Cause (P4tC,) brings along Wilson Sebastien, owner of Willie’s Locally Known restaurant, to tell Meteorologist Eric Burke P4tC is celebrating 9 years of rescuing animals in the region.

Paws 4 the Cause is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping animals of all kinds, saving over 3,000 animals across the Bluegrass every year.

To celebrate 9 years of operation, a very rare bottle of bourbon – a 1980 Old Fashioned Copper Bourbon valued at $10,000, and one of only 100 in existence – has been donated by Buffalo Trace and will be raffled off. You can purchase your chance to own a piece of history at paws4thecause.com.

The, on February 22nd, from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known will be hosting a special event where the big winner of the raffle will be announced.

The restaurant will also offer a special meal with bourbon pairings, and will donate a percentage of the sales to P4tC. The Cerny Brothers will be on hand providing live music, and P4tC will be taking donations and giving out free merchandise.

The event is free to attend.

Willie’s Locally Known is located at 286 Southland Drive in Lexington.