UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A boil water advisory issued on Monday for City of Nicholasville Public Utilities customers and Jessamine Water District #1 has been lifted.

The advisory was lifted after water was tested, according to Jessamine County Emergency Management.

School was cancelled in Jessamine County on Tuesday because of the boil water advisory, but school officials say students will be back in class on Wednesday.

___

2/21/17 1:03 p.m.

Orchard subdivision added to Nicholasville boil water advisory

City of Nicholasville Utilities has updated their list of areas affected by a boil water advisory to include the Orchard Subdivision.

Along with the Orchard Subdivision, all City of Nicholasville consumers located north of Edgewood Drive, west of Shun Pike, and the Squires Lake Area, Meadowlark Subdivision area, Rainbow Drive, and all customers west (outside) of the Nicholasville bypass are under the advisory.

Customers in the affected areas should boil their water for at least three minutes before it is used for drinking or cooking.

___

2/20/17 12:34 p.m.

No school in Jessamine Co. Tuesday due to boil water advisory

Jessamine County Schools have announced there will be no school on Tuesday, February 21st, because of a boil water advisory issued Monday morning.

Instead, students will have an NTI (non-traditional instruction) day, the fourth this year.

A broken water main break is bring blamed for the boil water advisory. That line has been isolated and is being repaired.

The advisory is expected to expire at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

___

2/20/17 11:03 a.m.

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Nicholasville

A release from the City of Nicholasville Utilities is calling for a boil water advisory for all City of Nicholasville consumers located north of Edgewood Drive, west of Shun Pike, and the Squires Lake Area, Meadowlark Subdivision area, Rainbow Drive, and all customers west (outside) of the Nicholasville bypass.

The advisory is being issued due to a water main break. The break has been isolated and is now being repaired, however the advisory will remain in effect until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21st.

Customers in the affected areas should boil their water for at least three minutes before it is used for drinking or cooking.